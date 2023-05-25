No one was injured in a Clinton residential fire.

At approximately 6:09 p.m. on May 24, the Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to 100 block of N. 3rd St. for a residential structure fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story structure with heavy fire in the first and second floors, with flames extending through to the exterior and roof.

A defensive strategy was established and hose lines were utilized to protect the two houses to the north and south of the structure. Clinton Police assisted with alerting the nearby occupants to evacuate. As firefighting efforts on the primary structure continued, crews examined the nearby homes for fire. Both nearby houses received heat, smoke and water damage. Emergency demolition was performed on the primary building to prevent injury from instability of the structure and to assist with extinguishment.

There were no injuries or death reported from the incident, and the fire caused a total estimated damage of $45,000. Crews were advised the primary structure was vacant. The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Street Department, Camanche Fire Department, Fulton Fire Department, Alliant Energy, Iowa American Water, Crandall Excavating and the Red Cross.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Police Department.