No one was injured in a house fire late Friday in Davenport, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

About 10:15 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 2800 block of Forest Road with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel, the release says.

Bettendorf Fire Department also responded with one apparatus and one command vehicle.

The caller, the occupant of the single-family home, said there was smoldering insulation in the attic. The first arriving unit found smoke in the area outside the home and upon investigating found fire in the attic area.

Crews quickly opened up the ceiling above a bathroom and extinguished the fire involving the roof trusses and insulation. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene for another hour, overhauling and looking for hidden fire. Fire damage was limited to the upstairs bathroom area. The occupant was outside when crews arrived.

The Red Cross was not needed, the release says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The release says any additional information related to this incident will be released by the fire marshal.