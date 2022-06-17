

No one was injured in a house fire early Friday in Davenport.

About 8:45 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of West 14th Street. Five apparatus and two command vehicles responded to the incident with a total of 17 personnel, a news release says.

Scott County Communications received multiple 911 calls from neighbors about a house with smoke and flames coming from a back window. Upon the arrival of the first fire company, moderate smoke was coming from multiple sides of the home and flames were coming through a rear window, the release says.

An aggressive fire attack and coordinated support functions resulted in a quick knock down of the fire. Extensive fire damage was noted in the kitchen and moderate smoke damage throughout the home.

No injuries to residents or firefighters was reported, the release says.

The occupant of the residence was not on the scene at the time of the incident but was located and brought to the scene by friends. Family friends assisted him so he did not need help from the Red Cross, the release says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire marshal will release any additional information related to the incident, the news release says.