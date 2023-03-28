No one was injured Monday in a fire at the ADM feed house in Clinton, according to a news release.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to ADM for a fire about 6:12 p.m. Monday in the feed house, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, the release says.

A fire was also located in the dust collection system. Fire crews were able to mitigate the emergency with ADM staff present, the release says.

Firefighters were on the scene for three hours. No one was injured during the incident.

Clinton Fire Department responded with 11 personnel and another seven on a second alarm. Camanche Fire Department responded with five personnel.