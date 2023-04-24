No one was injured in a Monday morning fire in Galesburg, a news release says.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of South Farnham Street at 10:41 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, a small fire was located on the exterior of the residence, and smoke was coming from the gable end of the roof. Acting Battalion Chief Matt Lewis established command and the Brooks Street Station crew made an initial attack from the exterior before entering the structure with an attack line to extinguish the fire.

The residence was unoccupied. The fire was confined to the exterior porch and the attic of the home. Preliminary damage estimates are $8,000. No injuries were reported.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the City. Galesburg Fire Investigators classified the cause of the fire to be unintentional.