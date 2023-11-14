No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday in Galesburg, according to a news release.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Williams Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

Galesburg Fire Department (galesburgfire.com)

When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames engulfing the front of the residence. Acting Battalion Chief James Pendergast established command and the Brooks Street Station crew used an attack line (hose line) to make entry to the residence to extinguish the fire.

The Central Station crew established a water supply connecting to a nearby hydrant and then performed a search of the residence; the Fremont Street Station crew assisted in searching the residence. All occupants were able to safely exit the residence, the release says.

The fire caused damage through the front portion of the home and fire damage near the area of origin. No injuries were reported. Preliminary damage estimates are at $18,000.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city, the release says.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is still under investigation by Galesburg Fire investigators.