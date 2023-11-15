No one was injured late Tuesday in a Galesburg structure fire, according to a news release.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of West South Street shortly before 9 p.m. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

Crews encountered flames showing from the rear of the structure. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and the Central Station crew made an initial attack with a hose line and extinguished the fire.

No occupants or pets were found within the structure, and no injuries were reported.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage to the city. Preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000. The rear of the first floor sustained heavy fire damage and smoke damage was found throughout.

Galesburg Fire Department Investigators have ruled the fire unintentional.