The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1416 Rona Drive on Tuesday shorty before 1 p.m.

The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, personnel encountered smoke coming from the residence. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and the Fremont Street Station crew made entry with an attack line to extinguish the fire. The Central Station crew arrived on scene and conducted ventilation of the residence, and the Brooks Street Station crew performed a search of the residence.

A single occupant was outside of the residence prior to the Fire Department’s arrival. The fire was confined to the kitchen of the residence, which sustained heavy fire damage; the interior of the home sustained smoke damage throughout. No injuries were reported. Preliminary damage estimates are at $8,000.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the City. Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional, due to an unattended cooking fire in the kitchen. The investigation is closed.