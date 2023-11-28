No injuries were reported at a fire at Harley’s Pub and Reception Hall in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 2200 block of Grand Ave. November 28 at 8:38 a.m. The response included all three stations and the 13 personnel on duty. Fire crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the structure. Acting Battalion Chief Justin Moffitt established command, and firefighters entered the structure with a hose line and extinguished the fire.

After a search, no occupants were found within the building. Preliminary damages are estimated at approximately $100,000. The fire was contained to the room where the fire began, but the entire building sustained heavy smoke damage. Galesburg Fire Department Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.