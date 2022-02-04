No one was injured in a garage fire that broke out early Friday in Monmouth.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m., the Monmouth Fire Department responded to the 700 block of South D Street for a structure fire, a news release says.

Crews arrived to see an unattached garage with fire showing from the north end of the structure that extended into the interior of the second-floor attic area.

Incident command requested a second alarm for additional firefighters and an ambulance. Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire from the exterior before making entry into the second floor of the structure to extinguish any remaining fire.

The majority of the fire was knocked down quickly and the firefighters remained on scene for several hours to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

Assisting Monmouth Firefighters were Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service and Monmouth Police.

Fire companies cleared the scene at 4:42 a.m.