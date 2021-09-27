No one injured in house fire that remains under investigation

No one was injured in a Galesburg apartment fire Sunday that remains under investigation.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1300 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a news release says.

Firefighters arrived to see flames and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story apartment complex.

Battalion Chief David Farrell established command and the Fremont Street Station crew made entry into the first-floor apartment to attack the fire to stop further fire damage to the property.

Damage mostly was contained to the apartment of origin. Preliminary damage estimate is about $10,000, the release says.

Galesburg Fire Department Fire Investigators continue the investigation.

