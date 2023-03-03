No one was injured in a duplex fire Saturday night in Moline, according to a news release from Moline Firefighters.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Moline Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of 19th Avenue.

Crews arrived in about seven minutes and noted the structure as a small, multi-family, residential duplex with smoke showing from the eaves. An immediate offensive interior attack resulted in the fire being extinguished in about 20 minutes, the release says.

A primary search was completed of the affected unit, along with a neighboring unit where no fire was found.

The first unit was occupied by two adults, one child, and a dog. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Smoke detectors were sounding when fire crews arrived. The neighboring unit was reported as vacant, the release says

A cause and origin investigation continues by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The fire resulted in the displacement of the family for the evening. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the release says.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle. Three off-duty chief officers and the training officer all responded to assist with city coverage during the event.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.