No one was injured in a duplex fire Friday night in Moline, according to a news release.

About 9:48 p.m., Moline Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of 18th Street.

Crews saw fire on the exterior of a medium-sized, two-story, multi-family structure with a basement. Fire crews aggressively attacked the fire, which had spread into the structure’s walls, the release says.

The release says the fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. Fire crews located the hidden fire and conducted overhaul to ensure it was completely out. No smoke detectors were activated, and all occupants and pets got out safely.

The duplex was determined to be uninhabitable. There were no requests for assistance., the release says.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The cause of the fire is still under

investigation by Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle, with the addition of one off-duty fire marshal.

Other assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and MidAmerican Energy.

