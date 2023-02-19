No one was injured in a fire Saturday night in Moline, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department.

At 9:10 p.m., crews responded to an automated fire alarm in the 1600 block of 7th Street in a strip mall, the release says. The first fire company arrived in five minutes and reported light smoke through the windows at Pro Tech, 1604 7th St.

No one was injured in a fire at Pro Tech, 1604 7th St., Moline, on Saturday night. (photo by Martin Gonzalez)

That fire company entered the business and located the fire, which they extinguished and brought under control in about 15 minutes. Fire crews remained on the scene for a couple of hours to complete overhaul and check for any fire extension.

No occupants were present at the time of the fire.The adjacent businesses were not involved in the fire, but did sustain some smoke damage. No injuries were reported, the release says.

Initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. One off-duty chief officer responded to assist with city coverage during the incident. Further assistance was provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments, Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy.

The fire remains under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations, the release says.