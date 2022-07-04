No one was injured Monday evening in a duplex fire in Burlington, according to a news release.

Shorty after 5 p.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3000 block of Market Street in Burlington, the release says.

Crews found light smoke coming from the west end of the attic. Firefighters were able to locate a small fire in the attic above the electrical panel, the release says.

The fire was brought under control by 5:32 p.m. at the rental house owned by Larry Graham and occupied by Laura Talbott. The home is insured, the release says.

The fire was contained to the attic with smoke damage throughout and water damage in the kitchen. Damages are estimated at $20,000. Working smoke detectors were present, but the fire was discovered before they activated, the release says.

The Red Cross was called for victim assistance. The cause of the fire is electrical in nature and is considered accidental, the release says.

Eleven Burlington Firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by nine West Burlington firefighters and four Mediapolis firefighters responding on automatic aid. Officers with Burlington Police and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:09 p.m.