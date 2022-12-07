No one was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Galesburg Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Lancaster Street at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the release says. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from a roof line on the single-story home. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and the Central Station Fire Crew entered the home with an attack line and extinguished a fire in the attic above the living room area.

Two residents safely exited the structure before fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported. Preliminary damage estimates are at $15,000. The cause of the fire, which has been determined to be unintentional, was because of the failure of electrical components, the release says.