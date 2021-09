No one was injured Sunday in an East Moline house fire. Photo by Eric Olsen.

No one was injured Sunday afternoon in an East Moline house fire that remains under investigation.

The blaze began shortly after 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of 16th Avenue. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters clear rubble from the area after they extinguished the fire.

No one was injured Sunday afternoon in an East Moline house fire. Photo by Eric Olsen.

We do not know what caused the fire or how much damage it left. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they are available.

No one was injured Sunday afternoon in an East Moline house fire. Photo by Eric Olsen.