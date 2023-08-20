A suspicious fire remains under investigation in Burlington, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire on the 200 block of South 10th Street in Burlington.

Burlington firefighters arrived at 12:35 p.m. to find a two-story vacant duplex, a rental property, with fire showing from the first floor.

It was vacant because of a recent fire to the adjoining side of the duplex. The structure is considered a total loss, the release says.

The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Police.

No one was injured. Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:44 p.m. Ten initial firefighters responded to the incident and were assisted by Danville Fire Department, Mediapolis Fire Department, Yarmouth Fire Department, Lee County EMS, Burlington Waterworks, and Alliant Energy and Gas.

