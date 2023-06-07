No one was injured in a mobile home fire Wednesday in Burlington, according to a news release.

At 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a reported mobile home on fire on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue in Burlington.

Firefighters arrived at 2:22 a.m. to find flames showing from underneath the mobile home.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire to underneath the center section of the mobile home,

but the blaze burned through the floor and into south wall. The fire was fully extinguished

by 5 a.,m., the release says.

The mobile home was not occupied. Damages are still being assessed, but are likely to exceed the value of the mobile home. There is no insurance, the release says

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments

and is considered “suspicious,” the release says.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police and Alliant Energy. Firefighters

cleared the scene at 5:40 a.m.