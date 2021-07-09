No one injured in suspicious fire on Friday; investigation continues

Burlington Police and Fire Departments are investigating a suspicious fire that began shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the former Klein Center.

When fire crews arrived, flames were showing at the building at 2910 Madison Ave. in Burlington, Flames were coming from a first-floor window, a news release says.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire contained to one room on the first floor. No one was injured in the fire that was extinguished by 2:13 p.m.

The three-story former long-term care center, owned by Cody Ford., sustained fire damage in one room on the first floor and heat damage to the adjoining rooms on either side. Smoke traveled throughout the building, which was ventilated by firefighters.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the call from various locations in the city. They were assisted by eight West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington Police, Alliant Energy, and Superior Ambulance. Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:52 p.m.