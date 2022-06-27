No one was injured in two weekend Iowa City fires, one of which destroyed a church, a news release says.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC) took an initial call about a structure fire at 4643 American Legion Road SE, Iowa City.

The Iowa City Fire Department, Iowa City Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and West Branch Fire Department responded to the scene. The Iowa City Church of Christ, a two-story church building, was fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

Crews extinguished the fire. That took after several hours because of the size of the structure and inclement weather occurring in the area at the time of the fire, the release says.

No one was injured. The building is a total loss, the release says.

Also shortly before 4:30 a.m., JECC also received a report of a structure fire at 5250 Highway 6 SE, Iowa City, which is four miles southeast of the church fire. West Branch Fire Department responded and extinguished a fire contained to an outbuilding, the release says.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Fire Marshal, Iowa City Fire Department, Iowa City Police, West Branch Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Weather Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Johnson County Emergency Management, and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center, the release says

The cause of the fire is unknown. It is standard practice for the ATF to investigate a fire involving a church and the primary focus at this point is to determine the cause, the release says.