A Davenport police squad car was overturned in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday on East Kimberly Road and 36h Street, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a tow truck arrive and remove the vehicle from a ditch.

Police said there were no injuries. The car had damage to its front end.

We do not what caused the crash and will update with details when they become available.