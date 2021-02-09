No one injured while crews battle house fire late Monday

As vaccines continue to roll out in the area, when and how to get the shot is a concern for some.

Phase 1B in Illinois includes essential workers and people older than 65. Signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine online can be a challenge for some seniors. This is the case in Henry county for 85-year-old Connie Carlson. Approximately 1,400 spots opened up online today for the Henry and Stark County Health Department. Those spots were filled today and the clinics will occur on February 10 and 19 at Black Hawk Campus East.

Not everyone is happy that all the slots are full. In fact, the demand was so high for residents that the website experienced server errors with too many people seeking appointments at once. The website was later restored.

For those without internet access, they were left to ask others for help.

"[Most] of us at this age, don't have computers," Carlson said.

Connie Calrson from Geneseo lives by herself, and doesn't have access to the internet. And she's not alone. As estimated 9.5 million seniors in the US don't have internet technology at home according to the U.S. Census.

"I don't know anything about them, so I would have to have somebody that would come in and help me out," she said.

Local 4 reporter Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw visited her today at her home to help her get signed up. But the demand was higher than expected, with appointments filling up quickly, and the website server crashing.

"You can't have such a great demand, and not see some kind of effect," RaeAnn Tucker, the director of health promotion for the Henry and Stark County Health Department said.

She estimates thousands of people were trying to sign up for a total of 1,400 spots.

"We don't want to see any kind of problem with the registration system. Nothing is going to be perfect. No system will be, but we are doing our best," she said.

Like most county departments, Tucker said they are doing what they can to keep up with the demand. They're also keeping people like Carlson in mind.

"There are people that fall through the cracks. That has been something that we are putting some thought and some planning into," she said.

An announcement on what remedy they may have for this problem will be announced later, she said.

Carlson is hopeful to one day secure her spot in the vaccine clinic, which will help her get back to her everyday life. What she is looking forward to most is a bus trip to a new city in the U.S.

"I've got places to go, and things to do," she said.

Tucker said they will evaluate the online system, but they are excited to see more people wanting vaccines.

"That's the only way we get out of this [pandemic], with more people wanting vaccines," she said.