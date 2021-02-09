No one injured while crews battle house fire late Monday

No one was injured when a fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at a house on the 18700 block of 317th Street in Long Grove.
Crews from the area, including McCausland, Long Grove and DeWitt firefighters, braved the cold and snow to put out the smoky fire.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies said one person was inside at the time, and made it out of the house safely.
We do not know what caused the fire or the extent of damages in the home, which is north of Scott County Park.
