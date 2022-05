A dog named Smoke, along with people inside the structure, escaped safely after a fire about 4:30 p.m. Monday in East Moline.

Photo by Sharon Wren.

Firefighters told our Local 4 News crew that they were called to the structure at the corner of 20th Avenue and 3X street.

Photo by Sharon Wren.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured. No damage estimates were available Monday.

Photo by Sharon Wren.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in contact with firefighters to provide more information when it becomes available.