Rain canceled some 4th of July parades in the Quad Cities, but others happened before the storms rolled in. That included the Bettendorf 4th of July parade, which kicked off Monday at 10 a.m.

More than 1,000 people hoped the rain would stay away and lined the streets of downtown Bettendorf to see the annual procession. Minus just a few sprinkles towards the end, there was no rain on this parade.

“I think in like the last couple minutes, it’s going to catch us,” said Aaron Simmons, who was watching the parade before raindrops started. “It didn’t rain yet though. I like it.”

Beginning at 23rd and State Streets and making its way downtown, the parade had plenty of dancers, musicians, vehicles, veterans, volunteers and more lined up, ready to brighten everyone’s Independence Day. On top of that, many of them also brought big bags filled with candy – a staple of most parades – for the kids to enjoy.

For some of the older people in attendance though, the parade meant more than just candy and bright lights.

Dave Heberling, a viewer at the parade, served in the U.S. Navy for multiple years, taking a tour of duty to Vietnam with the Seabees. Heberling says when he goes to parades every July 4th, he always keeps his fellow service members in mind, remaining grateful for all they’ve done to make celebrations possible.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s good to see people back in America the way they should,” Heberling said of the large crowd at the parade. “It means our independence. It is all the people that sacrificed their lives so we could be here today.”

Although everyone had their own pieces of the parade they were looking forward to, one thing everybody could agree on was they were happy the parade was able to happen in general.