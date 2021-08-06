No sales tax on back-to-school clothes in Iowa

The school year is right around the corner in Iowa and this weekend, back-to-school clothes are sales tax-free. That’s thanks to Iowa’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday, which starts Friday and goes through Saturday.

Normally a six percent sales is added on those purchases. The exemption only applies to items priced individually under $100.00. Online or mail in orders are also part of the exemption, as long payment is made within the tax-free time period.

The state of Iowa defines eligible clothing items as “any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body.”

That does not include: watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use.

More information and rules can be found on the State of Iowa’s website.