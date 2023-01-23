QC Restaurant Week is coming up March 20-26 and there’s still time to nominate restaurants that go above and beyond to make dining out a memorable experience for their patrons.

QC Restaurant Week gives residents and visitors a chance to experience some of our area’s many restaurants. It’s an opportunity to try new food from participating businesses while supporting the community’s culinary diversity. Visit Quad Cities will recognize some of those in the local restaurant industry who go the extra mile to make experiences unforgettable and who bring customer-centric energy to work with them. The group is taking nominations from the public through an online form through March 21. Visit Quad Cities will select nominees who demonstrate exemplary customer service to be recognized during QC Restaurant Week.

“QC Restaurant Week is one of the highlights of the year as we come together to celebrate our culinary vibe,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “Restaurants are important small businesses that bring visitors and Quad Citizens together and help showcase our regional destination’s tourism product. We encourage our residents to go try that new spot or visit that place you haven’t been to in a while. Our visitor experience is closely tied to the success of our local restaurants, so they need our support. This is a fun week for foodies.”

Restaurants can take part in QC Restaurant Week and there are no special price points or prix-fixe menu requirements. The deadline for restaurants to register is March 1 and details and online registration are available here. All restaurants can participate, including dine-in and carryout.

Visit Quad Cities encourages food lovers to explore the list of participating restaurants here and to check back frequently, as they will add new restaurants as they are received. Besides supporting local restaurants, diners can win local restaurant gift cards. Visit a participating restaurant between March 20-26, then go to the website to fill out the entry form and include a picture of your receipt, a selfie at the restaurant or pose with your carryout meal.

Follow Visit Quad Cities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on QC Restaurant Week, restaurant gift card giveaways, and other happenings. Post about your QC Restaurant Week meals using the hashtag #QCRestaurantWeek.