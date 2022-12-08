The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host the 40th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration honoring the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability but comes through continuous struggle.” The Memorial Service will take place in the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, located at 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island and will also be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. A recording of the event will be available following the service.

Martin Luther King Jr. (Getty Images)

The MLK Center is requesting nominations for the “I Have A Dream” Award, which is presented to a Rock Island resident for praiseworthy community service and vast contributions to the community. Nominations are due no later than January 6, 2023. Nomination forms are available here.

The program will include a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr King, including a keynote address by Dr. LaDrina Wilson and presentations of awards and scholarships, including the “I Have A Dream Award”, the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship, the Black Hawk College Commitment to Diversity Scholarship and Youth Expression Contest Awards.

For more information, call (309) 732-2999 or visit their website here.