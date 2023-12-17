Nominations are open for a community service award from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The center is hosting the 41st Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 15, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. This year’s theme is, “Walk together, March forward.” The Memorial Service will be held in the center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island, and will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. A recording of the event will be available later. The event’s host will be West End Revitalization Steering Committee Member Marisa Cantu.

Highlights of the performances and presentations in Dr King’s honor include:

• A keynote address by Rev. Dwight Ford

• “I Have a Dream Award” presented to a Rock Island citizen for outstanding community service

• M.L. Lockhart Scholarship

• Black Hawk College Commitment to Diversity Scholarship

• Youth Expression Contest Awards

• Musical performances

The Martin Luther King Center is accepting nominations for the “I Have a Dream” Award, which is given to a Rock Island resident for admirable community service and monumental contributions to the community. Nominations are due no later than December 22, 2023. Click here for the nomination form.

For more information, call (309) 732-2999 or click here or here.