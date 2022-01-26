Nominations opened for Clinton County Walk of Fame

The City of Clinton announced nominations are open for the second annual induction class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame.

All Clinton County citizens are encouraged to nominate successful and accomplished individuals who have a significant tie to Clinton County. According to a press release, individuals can be nominated for the following five categories:

Fine Arts Someone with outstanding merit and achievement throughout their career in the fine arts

Professional Achievement: Someone who has exceptional achievement in their designated career field

Military: Someone who has achieved a high rank or honorable award through military service

Athletics: Someone who has achieved great things or titles in their athletic career

Humanitarian Acts: Meaning this person has made significant contribution/actions in the community



Nominations are open through March 7. The nomination form for the Clinton County Walk of Fame is here.

The Clinton County Walk of Fame was created as an interesting and innovative way to inspire and experience the county’s rich history and impact on the world. A nominee for the Walk of Fame must have a significant tie to Clinton County and should have values and characteristics that demonstrate a significant positive impact in their fields or to Clinton County. The 2021 inaugural class included Felix Adler (Fine Arts), Duke Slater (Athletics), Russell Volckmann (Military), Artemus Gates (Military), Charles Toney (Professional Achievement), Henry Langrehr (Military), and Linda Luckstead (Fine Arts).

2021 Inductees – (Clockwise from upper left) Felix Adler, Duke Slater, Russell Volckmann, Artemus Gates, Charles Toney, Henry Langrehr and Linda Luckstead (thesawmillmuseum.org)

The nomination form and more information on the 2021 inductees are here. Nominations must be received by Monday, March 7 by 4:30 p.m. Nominations must be submitted here:

Clinton City Hall

Attn: Lisa Frederick

611 South 3rd Street

Clinton, IA 52732