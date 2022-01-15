Nominations sought for Senior Hall of Fame

The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to adults age 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force.

“Older residents enrich our communities on a daily basis with their wide range of experiences and achievements,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Especially as we continue to navigate challenging times, the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a great program to spotlight older adults for their successes and bring them some well-deserved recognition.”

The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older adults’ accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Each year, four Illinoisans age 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force. Nominations for 2022 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit here.

“Most of us can think of an older friend or neighbor who has made an impact in our life, and nominating that person for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a wonderful way to show your appreciation,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “I encourage everyone to help the Department on Aging recognize older adults with a long history of helping and inspiring others.”

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit here. Or you can contact the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.