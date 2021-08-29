Non-profit executive director will sign book about raft journey on Mississippi

A non-profit executive director who took a leaky homemade raft down the Mississippi River from St. Paul, Minn., to Baton Rouge, La., in 2020 has published a book about his dangerous journey to keep his organization afloat.

Erich Mische will sign copies of his book “Hope On The River: An Unlikely Captain’s 1700-Mile Mississippi River Journey On A Leaky Raft To Save His NonProfit” at 10 a.m. Monday at the Isle Marina, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.

All profits will benefit Spare Key, www.sparekey.org, a non-profit serving families who face a critical illness or serious injury to help pay their bills through www.HelpMeBounce.org

In 2020, Spare Key, like many other nonprofit organizations in America, was in danger of closing its doors because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, a news release says. Mische decided to journey down the river in a desperate attempt to raise funds and awareness for the organization.

Spare Key is a Minnesota-based non-profit registered to serve families with a critically ill or seriously injured family member in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.