Non-profit groups that help wild animals are in need of donations

Non-profit groups that try to help injured wild animals are in rough shape during the pandemic.



Most of them hold fundraisers this time of year to pay for treating animals so they can return to the wild.



Now they can’t hold any events, that leaves them having to find new ways to raise money.



Jojo Fernandez started Jojo’s Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center LLC and is starting to see the affects of the Coronavirus outbreak.



“We’re still desperately trying to find ways in order to raise money so that we can keep rehabilitating wildlife,” said Fernandez. “Squirrels run about $250 if you get them in as a new born until release, raccoons run about $500 I mean it just really adds up, the larger the size of the animal.”



Jessica Winkler is the president of Save the Wild- Wildlife Rehab of the QC and she said this year has been anything but normal.



“The season has started earlier then we normally would cause we had babies while we we’re still having snow,” said Winkler.



Since Winkler and her team can’t do fundraisers they have started an online auction. While that money helps, they’re still behind their normal fundraising goals.



“Bid on things so far it’s been good but it’s still not enough for what would make for a big event,” said Winkler.

Both have tried to be approved for grants but haven’t had any luck.