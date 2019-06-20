Non-profit offers business clothes for women in need

It only takes seven to ten seconds for someone to make a decision about you – That’s according to the founder of Dress for Success Quad Cities, Regina Haddock.

She started the non-profit in 2011 to provide business clothes and accessories for women.

“You have to have the right size for the right women at the right moment that she needs it,” Haddock said.

Flooding in downtown Davenport caused their store to be destroyed and almost half of their items to be lost.

They are in a temporary space, while still providing suit fittings for women.

Women can receive suit fittings before a job interview and after getting a job.

Patricia Niemann has been volunteering at Dress for Success for four years.

“Every person is different,” Niemann said. “Their personalities, what their hopes and desires are. You know, something they tell their testimonies, where they came from and their goals.”

She said every person’s story is individual.

The Moline Foundation is holding a clothing drive from June 17 to June 28 where they are collecting new or gently used business casual pant suits, dresses, separates, shoes, accessories and handbags.

These items can be dropped off at the Moline Foundation office located at 1601 River Dr. Suite 210 in the Riverstation building. Drop off hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.