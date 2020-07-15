Non-profit organizes critical search for missing 10-year-old

About 200 volunteers showed up at Credit Island in Davenport today to look for any clues connected to missing 10-year-old Davenport girl Breasia Terrell.

The search started around 6:30 PM and was active for over an hour. People searching in groups of three or more were handed orange flags to mark areas that they searched.

Kimberly Whitaker with the AWARE Foundation led search efforts in Davenport on Tuesday evening and was glad to see the Quad Cities show up in support.

“It’s overwhelming the support we’ve gotten,” said Whitaker. “Hy-Vee donated water. Little Caesars donated the pizzas. Walmart donated bug spray and flash lights. Staples is doing our posters every week. All so we can bring Breasia home.”

Stephen Echols, senior pastor at the Greater Place Temple in Bettendorf, was helping organizers lead an efficient search. He told Local 4 News that as a father, he felt compelled to go out and help.

“It’s personal because I have a daughter,” said Echols. “If something like this were to happen I don’t know what I would be doing right now. Anyone with a heart understands why we all need to come together right now.”

Whitaker and the AWARE Foundation are currently planning a search party in Clinton for Thursday. The Davenport Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that Henry Dinkins is a person of interest in the case, who may have ties to Clinton.