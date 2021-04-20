Nonprofit CommunityGlo is back to offering free hot meals in Knox County

More people are struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic.

According to the river bend food bank the number of people struggling has sky rocketed — from 2019 to 2021

In 2019 more than 13,000 adults and over 10,000 children were facing food insecurity in Scott and Rock Island counties. In Knox County the number is close to 7,000 adults and 1,000 children facing the same problem.

The River Bend Food Bank projects this year more than 34,000 adults and more than 11,000 kids will deal with food insecurity in Scott and Rock Island counties. Those numbers also increased in Knox County where more than 7,000 adults and close to 2,000 kids struggle with meals.

Matthew Clark is one of many that has enjoyed a hot meal from the non-profit CommunityGlo.

Angelica Mangieri is the cofounder of the non-profit that’s based out of Galesburg it provides free hot meals to Knox County residents.

“Competely independent donor run so we run of the generosity of our community, while trying to take care of our community,” said Mangieri.

95- percent of the meals are made from scratch and those ingredients are often found close to home.

“We try to get locally owned from farmers and other small buisnesses have helped offer food or produce things like that and then our community garden,” said Mangieri.

Clark heard about the non-profit through his girlfriend and it’s help them get by.

“You know it give us saves a little bit more on our wallet cause that way we don’t have to spend more money on food,” said Clark. “We’ve actually been going to these guys for a while now when they do do their weekly meals we usally come.”

People who are in need of the hot meals must sign up by Sunday at noon.

Contact Information:

communityglo61401@gmail.com

(309) 299-1802