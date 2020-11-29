Nonprofit groups can apply for grants

The City of Davenport will hold a virtual workshop for non-profits to explain the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) process and requirements for funding to begin July 1, 2021.

Any non-profit agency or organization wishing to apply for funding must attend the workshop at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a news release says. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually via GoToMeeting.

As a CDBG entitlement community, Davenport receives an annual allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This year Davenport received $1.5 million, of which $250,000 may be granted to eligible subrecipients. CDBG funding is used to provide decent housing and a suitable living environment for residents and expand economic opportunities, principally for persons with low and moderate incomes.

Non-profit organizations within the City of Davenport providing eligible programs or services for low/moderate income Davenport residents may apply.

Non-profit organizations not located within the City of Davenport may apply if they provide a unique service for the entire Quad City area that has a physical location in Davenport.

For information about eligibility and federal requirements for CDBG funding, go to www.davenportiowa.com/CDBG. Those interested in participating in the application workshop may RSVP to Dawn Cameron at Dawn.Cameron@davenportiowa.com by 5 p.m. Monday. Accommodations are available upon request