Nonprofit organizations will host a dinner for homeless in the Quad Cities

Nonprofit organizations are coming together to host a dinner for the homeless in the Quad Cities.



The dinner will be held on Sunday at King’s Harvest Ministries in Davenport. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and dinner will be served at 3 p.m.



Organizers have been working on the event for the past six weeks, they expect to feed about 300 people.



Aside from enjoying a hot meal guests will be treated to a comedy show.



Assistant Director of King’s Harvest Ministries Will Reed said they are inviting everyone from the community.



“We want everyone to feel welcome, we’re going to be serving a variety of food. We’re going to have gifts and we just want to have a social event where people feel welcome and are treated with dignity and respect as all deserve,” said Reed.



The Davenport City Council donated $1,300 to pay for meals.



Organizers said they are still in need of jackets and gloves.



Items can be dropped off at King’s Harvest Ministries, which is located at 824 W. 3rd Street in Davenport.