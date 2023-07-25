The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) announced Tuesday that it is seeking donations to fund gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth.

TPQC intends to raise $100,000 to fund this vital initiative and is asking for the community’s help, according to a Tuesday release from the Moline-based nonprofit organization.

The move comes as some 20 states across the country have restricted or eliminated access to such care.

Caitlin Wells is CEO of The Project of the Quad Cities.

“The Project believes that gender-affirming care is essential to the health and well-being of TGD youth,” CEO Caitlin Wells said in the release. “The science does not lie: gender-affirming care saves lives. It’s for that reason we are seeking public donations and support for our very own program here in western Illinois.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, about 31 percent of transgender youth live in a state with a ban in place. This is despite recommendations from the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Psychological Association all supporting access to gender-affirming care for youth.

The Project is based at 1701 River Drive, Moline.

In March, Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, joining a growing number of red states looking to restrict access to the treatments for trans youth in America.

SF 538 bans health care professionals from giving medical treatment “for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of, or affirm the minor’s perception of, the minor’s gender or sex, if that appearance or perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex [at birth].” The legislation went to effect immediately after the governor’s signing.

“Gender-affirming care has been highly politicized to the point that public policy is now harming our most vulnerable populations,” said Wells of TPQC. “We can be a part of the solution. The Project is uniquely positioned to provide this type of care because of our experience serving the LGBTQ+ community and our geographical location along the Mississippi River in Illinois.”

Since 1986, The Project of the Quad Cities has served people living with HIV/AIDS through remarkable health care services. In recent years the organization’s services have grown to include:

• Case management and supportive services for people living with HIV

• STD/HIV testing with same-day results

• Counseling

• PrEP/PEP to prevent HIV transmission

• Hepatitis C care and treatment coordination

• LGBTQ+ Healthcare

For more information or to donate to the new campaign, visit The Project website HERE.