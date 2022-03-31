A Chicago-based nonprofit is giving back to the Quad Cities community once again to offer free laundry services and learning resources.

United African Organization, in partnership with Aetna Better Health of Illinois, is hosting its second “Laundry and Literacy Days” event 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Ridgewood Laundromat, 627 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

Free food, drinks and a raffle with giveaways to take home will be available on site — as well as a DJ to keep laundry customers entertained.

“The goal is to address the unmet needs of laundry customers by providing essential services and resources aimed at making healthy lifestyle choices more accessible,” a news release says. “Residents will have access to free laundry services, learning resources for early childhood development, as well as free screenings (and) free health and wellness education.”

Note: Free laundry is at a first-come, first-served basis. There’s a limit of two laundry cycles per participating family. After 6 p.m., free laundry is not guaranteed.