Travelers out of the Quad Cities International Airport will soon be able to fly nonstop to the Queen City.

American Airlines announced direct flights to Charlotte, the first new destination added to the airport in years. There will be two daily flights to Charlotte, one scheduled to leave at 6:50 a.m. and the other at 4:30 p.m. The addition has been part of a priority to add more air service to the airport.

Quad-City leaders in attendance as an announcement is made that two direct flights by American Airlines will be available from Moline to Charlotte starting December 20. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

American Airlines will start taking reservations for flights to Charlotte starting Saturday, July 15.