Gilda’s Club is getting into the spooky spirit with their annual NoogieFest on Saturday, October 14 from 3-5 p.m.

NoogieFest is a free, family-oriented Halloween event for the community and takes place at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Avenue. Costumes are encouraged and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

This year, the event includes a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot, hosted by Gilda’s Club and local businesses/organizations/groups. Inside the Clubhouse, volunteer groups and organizations will decorate a room featuring different themes and activities. Kids explore the rooms while participating in crafts and activities. Families can enjoy pizza, cookies and water/juice, while everyone has an opportunity to sign up to win a family fun basket door prize. Comedy Sportz will perform improv shows throughout the event.

For more details, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.