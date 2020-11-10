NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative celebrates survivors

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will celebrate survivors with a new hybrid event this year at girlpARTs gala on Saturday, November 14. Because of COVID-19 restraints, in-person attendance is limited but virtual guests can enjoy the same meal by ordering box dinners catered by Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, a news release says.

Paula Sands is the host and Decker Ploehn will emcee the cabaret-style entertainment. The broadcast will connect to virtual guests at 7 p.m.

Cabaret-style entertainment includes performances by Ballet Quad Cities, classical guitarist David Cohen, pianist Ben Loeb, strings duo Amy Klutho & Bob Rosenstiel, and comedienne Leslie Mitchell. Butterfly Circle inductees Country Financial and ovarian cancer survivor Robin Huffstutler will be honored.

Local virtual guests can pre-order boxed dinners from Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. The $75 ticket includes two dinners, a virtual guest pass, and a swag bag. Dinner tickets must be reserved by Wednesday.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020 including Lucky Card Raffle tickets ($20). Each Lucky Card comes with a $25 Necker’s Jewelers gift card, a surprise gift, and a chance to win a $1,000 jewelry shopping spree.

Our online auction at https://bit.ly/2020girlpARTsauction is open until 9 p.m. Nov. 14. Anyone can sign up to bid. It features 12 artistic bodices, a one-week condo in Florida, a sunset cruise on the Mississippi, signed Johnny Lujack football, and lots of great items from Quad City businesses. Paula Sands narrates a video of each bodice’s “backstory” at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfNO4A4-qF7NPzEZMlzceQ/videos

Sponsors for the event include Merck Pharmaceuticals, Country Financial, Massage Envy, Necker’s Jewelers, Royal Neighbors, UnityPoint Health, Modern Woodmen of America, Twin State Technical Services, Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham LLC and KWQC. Proceeds will fund education programs on ovarian and other cancers and patient support services.

For more information call the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at 309-794-0009, visit www.normaleah.org, or email Shari Baker at SBaker@NormaLeah.org.