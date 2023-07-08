NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer initiative seeks artists to pair with community leaders to create three-dimensional works of art (torso sculptures). The sculptures will be featured at the Riverssance Art Fair in Davenport in September before they are placed in the community accompanied by critical health information, a news release says.

The girlpARTs project is a unique community education and awareness program that focuses on the genetic relationships between breast, ovarian, and other cancers.

This project is designed to provide critical health information in an easily accessible and creative way. The emphasis is on reaching under-served populations – including LatinX, people of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, and others – who experience disparities within healthcare, the release says. Artist applications are due July 14.

September and October are ovarian and breast cancer awareness months respectively, when heightened awareness around these sister cancers exist. If you are interested in creating a torso sculpture for this incredible project, visit here.

Ovarian cancer symptoms are subtle and easily ignored because they mimic non-life-

threatening conditions like menopause, gastro-intestinal and urinary tract diseases. There are currently no screening tests for ovarian cancer; Pap tests screen only for cervical cancer.

All people born with ovaries are at risk for ovarian cancer, even if they no longer have their ovaries, the release says.

Those with a family history of breast and other cancers or who have had a history of gynecology issues may be at increased risk. Risk assessment, early detection, and appropriate medical referrals are essential to save lives, the release says.



For more information, visit here.