NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is celebrating cancer surTHRIVErs and raising funds to support ovarian cancer early detection education and survivor services at the community level.

This year’s girlpARTs gala event will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Metro Room, 1200 River Drive, Moline. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased HERE.

Paula Sands is the evening’s host, with emcees Decker Ploehn and Jim Hampton. Musician Daniel Stratman and DJ Sarah Stringer from B100 will provide entertainment. Guests will enjoy a delicious meal catered by Johnny’s and will receive a commemorative “TEALtini” glass courtesy of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, according to a Tuesday release.

NormaLeah’s newest Butterfly Circle inductees, Debbie and Michael Weindruch, and Twin-State Technical Services will be recognized.

The silent auction is being hosted online at www.bit.ly/22GalaAuction and bidding will be accepted until 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Anyone can sign up to bid. The auction includes a great selection of artistic torso sculptures, curated gift baskets, local experiences, and many other great items donated by local businesses, the organization says. Guests attending the event will also have an opportunity to participate in a live auction as well.

In addition, NormaLeah will offer its Lucky Card Raffle sponsored by Necker’s Jewelers. Each ticket costs $25 and includes a $25 Necker’s Jewelers gift card and a surprise gift. One lucky person will win a $1000 jewelry shopping spree. Lucky Card raffle tickets are available at https://bit.ly/22Gala.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, headquartered in Rock Island, empowers all people born with ovaries to know the risk factors and symptoms of ovarian cancer. For more information, call NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at 309-794-0009, visit www.normaleah.org, or email Shari Baker at SBaker@NormaLeah.org.