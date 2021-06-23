North Davenport neighborhood has concerns about recent car break-ins

An unsuspecting area suddenly struck with fear.

People in this North Davenport neighborhood have had items stolen right out of their cars. Some reportedly had their cars gone through within minutes of parking in their driveways. Even leaving the windows down was a gateway to theft.

Fortunately, some of the houses on the street had security cameras and captured the suspects on tape.

Now, the neighborhood is communicating ways to help combat future theft. Along with that, the neighbors are echoing the reminder: “Use common sense, take your keys. Keep your garage door down.”