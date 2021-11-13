North Scott graduate, Clinton LumberKings player signs professional baseball contract

A member of the inaugural Clinton LumberKings team to play in the Prospect League signed a professional baseball contract with the Windy City Thunderbolts for the upcoming 2022 season.

Windy City plays in the Frontier League, a Major League Baseball Partner League, which annually moves the most players into MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues.

Miller is the very first LumberKings player to sign a professional contract since the ball club joined the college wood bat Prospect League for the 2021 season.

LumberKings Manager Jack Dahm says Miller is well-deserving of the promotion.

“He led the Prospect League in ERA (2.06) and made the end-of-the-season All-Star team,” said Dahm. “We wish him nothing but the best going forward!”

Miller is a 2016 graduate of North Scott High School.

He played collegiately for Benedictine University, Lisle, Ill., and Creighton University, Omaha.

