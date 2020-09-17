North Scott quarantining more than 200 students, closing buildings, canceling events

North Scott is estimating that more than 200 students will be quarantined at the high school due to 11 positive cases of both students and staff within the past week, five of which were reported today.

North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting contacted the Scott County Health Department around 1 p.m. Thursday regarding the number of positive cases of COVID-19 at North Scott Community High School.

At the time of the phone call, administrators were in the process of quarantining the North Scott varsity volleyball team, sophomore football team and many other students.

During the phone call, the Department of Health informed the school that Northern Scott County has had “a dramatic increase” in positivity rate. One week ago, the positivity rate was 8.7%. In the last three days it has increased to 11.8%.

“According to the Scott County Health Department, the City of Eldridge has doubled the number of positive cases within the past four weeks. We are projected to double the number yet again in less than a four week time period,” a news release from the school district said. “Scott County Health supports the district in the decision to close our high school for face-to-face learning for two weeks. At this time, all other school buildings will remain open.”

North Scott Community High School will be closed and all high school level activities will be canceled starting Friday.

“We have applied to move our high school to a continuous learning model in which all learning will be conducted virtually until October 5,” the release said. “We are working with the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Health for approval. This closure means that all activities are cancelled, including practices.”

North Scott was scheduled to play Dubuque Wahlert in the Lancers’ homecoming football game on Friday. No makeup date has been set.

“At this time, we have no evidence of a school spread,” the school said in the release. “The positive tests we are reporting to the community on a weekly basis are a result of community transmission. This means we need our families to do their part. In order for our North Scott Community Schools to remain face-to-face, we need all stakeholders to do their part: Stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask, wash your hands regularly, and socially distance yourself from others.”

Stutting had COVID-19 earlier this year and spoke to Local 4 News about it.