North Scott senior awarded $5,000 in scholarship

A North Scott High School senior has been awarded as the 2020 recipient of the Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship.

Grace Bjustrom, a Eldridge local, plans on studying agricultural engineering and marketing in the fall and will receive $5,000 toward tuition, room and board at Iowa State University (Ames).

“Grace has an impressive academic record, and she wowed us with her involvement in STEM activities. She also has met significant challenges in her life with much determination and the will to succeed. We are so pleased to present her with this year’s scholarship,” said Amy Lank, president of American Power Systems, Inc. (APS), in a press release.

Funded by APS, the scholarship is a merit-based, one-time award for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math.

Bjustrom was recognized via video chat.