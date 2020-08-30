North Scott Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Today the North Scott Community School District announced that Superintendent Joe Stutting has tested positive for COVID-19. Stutting attended an outdoor event the weekend of August 22nd and was informed of the exposure during the week.

Throughout the week the school district has had six cases of staff members and a number of students requiring quarantine from exposure outside the school setting. On Saturday the high school administration and the Scott County Health Department did contact tracing to identify high school students with possible exposure in the school setting.

The result of that tracing found an additional 13 students and the sophomore football team who will be quarantined.